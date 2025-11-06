DAERA accused of 'failing to deliver' amid calls for Stormont intervention

Angry farmers have accused Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture of “failing to deliver” for the industry, as the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) called for Stormont to step in after a rare vote of no confidence in the department.

Frustration has been mounting among farmers over what they see as the department's (DAERA) repeated failures to deliver on key agricultural and environmental priorities.

The UFU’s Executive Committee last week passed a unanimous vote of no confidence, accusing the department of poor communication, weak policy delivery and a lack of respect for the farming community.

DAERA has faced criticism in recent months over its handling of bovine TB control measures, planning policy delays, and the implementation of Northern Ireland’s Climate Change Act.

This week, UFU president William Irvine and senior representatives met with AERA Committee chair Robbie Butler MLA and vice-chair Declan McAleer MLA at Stormont to outline farmers’ concerns and call for a “reset” in how DAERA operates.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Irvine said the discussions centred on “farmers’ frustrations on a number of topics” and the implications of the UFU’s no confidence vote.

“We outlined that we are willing to play our part in creating an environmentally and economically sustainable agriculture industry,” he said.

“We want to see a full reset from DAERA going forward on how they approach key issues affecting farmers, ensuring transparency is to the fore and that respect is given for the positions of the UFU.”

Mr Irvine said the department had failed to make progress on several critical areas — from wildlife intervention to tackle bovine tuberculosis, to planning policy reform, sheep sector support, and generational renewal schemes. “DAERA is failing to deliver for the farming industry,” he said.

The UFU says farmers have already made “massive strides” to improve water quality and environmental standards but feel those efforts are not being recognised.

“The UFU stand ready to work with DAERA,” Mr Irvine said, “but farmers need recognition for the massive strides they have already taken to improve water quality and protect the environment, and DAERA need to show a willingness to work at pace on key issues.”

He also reiterated the union’s demand for the Northern Ireland Executive to review the Climate Change Act, arguing that “unachievable targets” must be amended to make policy goals realistic and workable for farm businesses.

Mr Irvine confirmed that the UFU has also met with DUP representatives at Stormont to discuss members’ concerns and intends to keep engaging with the AERA Committee.

“We strongly encourage the AERA Committee to continue with the vital work they are doing and will submit a formal request to speak with the committee in full in the coming weeks,” he said.

The AERA Committee is expected to respond formally to the UFU’s concerns later this month.