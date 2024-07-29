DAERA criticised by union for announcing 'drastic' digital move

NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) has been criticised for their 'drastic' announcement that they will be moving solely to digital communication.

Every farm business in Northern Ireland will need to set up their own government Gateway and email address to enable the transition.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said the decision was taken "without any consultation" and that it presented a "huge challenge" for older farmers.

It comes as Northern Irish agriculture is currently undergoing generational changes with new policy being rolled out.

Various schemes are now in place, including the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

To date, farmers in the different zones have been notified about when to apply by letter, which the UFU said was 'very effective'.

But the union's deputy president John McLenaghan said the transition to solely digital would be 'drastic', particularly for older farmers.

He said: "It could create mental stress for the farmer and problems for the farm business if this method of communication with the department no longer exists.

“DAERA did not consult before making their decision to move solely to digital communications and we urge the Department to reconsider with immediate effect.”

According to the Agricultural Consultants Association, the decision will affect 6,000 farms who currently use agents to assist them in submitting SFP claims, Nitrate Derogation Submissions and Animal Movements on NIFAIS.

This does not include businesses which receive digital assistance in their local DAERA Direct Offices.

Rory Gormley, Agricultural Consultants Association secretary said: “Farmers use agents for this work simply because some of them are too busy to find the time and some have no experience dealing with emails, online applications and digital forms.

"The fact that DAERA have taken this decision without any consultation with any of the stakeholders is regrettable."