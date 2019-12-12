DAERA launches 12 new agri postgraduate studentships

Twelve new postgraduate studentships have been launched in Northern Ireland for researchers to carry out agricultural studies over a three year period.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) launched the scheme on 10 December.

It funds innovative agricultural research at a university in the UK or Republic of Ireland while graduates work towards their PhD qualification.

The competition is open to those who meet eligibility criteria, and all applications must meet one of the Postgraduate Studentship Research Needs for 2020.







There are 88 research needs in agriculture, environment and rural affairs that are eligible for postgraduate study.

The department's permanent secretary, Dr Denis McMahon explained the scheme: “High quality scientific research is essential for DAERA to address issues and make sound evidence based decisions in a period of rapidly evolving challenges.

“Research is aligned with DAERA’s needs and contribute to our vision of a ‘living, working, active landscape valued by everyone.”

Funding is provided in the form of a student maintenance grant and fees are paid directly to the student’s university.

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 25 February 2020 and interviews will be held on 6, 7, 8 April 2020.