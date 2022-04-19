DAERA opens £1m rural business development aid fund

A scheme to help rural micro businesses in Northern Ireland to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic will soon open.

The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme is funded under Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture (DAERA).

The total amount of funding provided to rural businesses under the scheme from 2019 to 2021 is £4.25m, and it will be delivered by local councils.

It will provide capital assistance of 50% up to the value of £4,999 for the purchase of capital equipment to help rural businesses remain sustainable and recover from the pandemic.

The grant funding will also provide the opportunity for some businesses to increase innovation activity as well as the efficiency of their rural businesses.

Rural businesses continue to play a vital role in sustaining rural communities and hence their own sustainability at this challenging time is very important.

The scheme opens for applications at 9.00am on 4 May and closes again at 12 noon on 31 May 2022.