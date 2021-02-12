Daioni Organic founder wins major farming award

Well-known Pembrokeshire dairy farmer and founder of the Daioni Organic milk business, Laurence Harris, is the winner of this year's Idris Davies Memorial Trust Award.

The annual award is presented every year by NFU Cymru to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to agriculture in Pembrokeshire.

Laurence Harris, of Ffosyficer Farm, Abercych began farming in 1970, from 150 acres back then to over 3,500 acres today.

The business operates three dairy herds totalling over 1,000 milking cows as well as a sheep flock of 1,200 breeding ewes, a small pedigree Hereford suckler herd and a large arable farming enterprise.

Over 20 years ago he and his son Tom, who had returned home to farm, made the decision to convert to organic farming.

The business is now an example of a successful organic farming enterprise and one of the largest organic farming businesses in Wales.

Laurence is also the driving force behind the successful Daioni Organic milk brand, which was established in 2002.

It initially distributed organic milk in South West Wales, Mid Wales and parts of North Wales before being developed into the Daioni organic flavoured milk range.

This was supplied to local schools before quickly becoming available through the Welsh regional supermarkets and convenience stores.

Since 2013 Daioni Organic milk products have also been exported into global markets: their Organic long-life milk was the first British dairy product to be certified for sale in China.

Daioni milk products can now be found throughout the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific region with a sales and marketing office now in Hong Kong.

NFU Cymru said Laurence was a proud ambassador for Welsh agriculture and a great example of rural entrepreneurship at its best.

Jeff Evans, Chairman of the award's management committee said: “Laurence has made an outstanding contribution to the agricultural community in Pembrokeshire.

"He is an extremely worthy recipient of the Idris Davies Memorial Trust Award. He joins some illustrious company.”