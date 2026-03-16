Dairy brand Trewithen to relaunch as Cornish Dairy Co.

Trewithen Dairy is set to be renamed Cornish Dairy Co. from April, as its owners look to strengthen the brand’s Cornish identity and expand its presence across UK supermarkets.

The move was announced by Ehrmann Cornish Dairy, which said the new name is intended to make the company’s regional roots clearer to shoppers while supporting further growth in the premium dairy market.

The business has seen strong momentum in recent years. Sales rose by 11% in 2025 and retail volumes also increased significantly, helping establish the brand as a prominent player in the dairy category.

The rebrand follows the company’s acquisition by German dairy group Ehrmann and a visual refresh carried out in 2024.

Emma Lawes, head of marketing at Cornish Dairy Co., said the new name better reflects the company’s identity and heritage.

“This rebrand is about celebrating who we truly are. We have always been proudly Cornish, and Cornish Dairy Co. allows us to put that front and centre,” she said.

She added that the business wants to strengthen the connection between consumers and the farmers who produce its milk.

“We remain dedicated to delivering the high-quality dairy products our customers have come to love but to also connecting shoppers with our Cornish heritage and proud dairy farmers.”

The company said its long-standing relationships with Cornish dairy farmers will continue unchanged, alongside the quality standards that retailers and consumers associate with the brand.

Trewithen Dairy has built a strong reputation supplying milk, cream, butter and yoghurt to retailers across the UK.

Consumer testing ahead of the rebrand suggested shoppers responded positively to the new identity, with more than 60% preferring the Cornish Dairy Co. name over Trewithen Dairy.

Demand for premium dairy products has grown in recent years as consumers place greater emphasis on provenance, regional identity and product quality.

New packaging under the Cornish Dairy Co. brand will begin appearing from April, with the first products expected to reach supermarket shelves nationwide from 22 April.

The transition across the full range will take place throughout April and May, supported by marketing activity and social media campaigns designed to build awareness of the new branding.

The rebrand marks a significant step for the business as it seeks to strengthen recognition of its Cornish heritage while continuing to grow in the UK dairy market.