Dairy climate target deadline extended amid 'increasing pressure on industry'

Targets that were established last year to reduce emissions in the UK dairy sector have been extended due to increasing pressures on farmers, such as soaring costs.

The UK Dairy Roadmap group, which consists of Dairy UK, the NFU and AHDB, unveiled the industry's climate ambition in November 2021.

The Roadmap's report set out the dairy sector's support for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting global warming.

Specifically, it detailed the sector's plans to reach net zero by 2050 and 'maintain positive actions' which reduce climate warming caused by methane and nitrous oxides.

In the UK, agricultural emissions are placed at 10% of the nation’s GHG footprint, with dairy emissions estimated to account for less than 3% of the total footprint.

But in a new announcement, the Dairy Roadmap admitted that reducing carbon footprints was "falling down the agenda" for many farmers.

It blamed increasing pressures on the industry and soaring costs of production, which "can make it difficult to think about anything other than overheads".

Because of this, the group has extended their target for farmers to have completed a carbon audit from December 2022 to June 2023.

“We’re very conscious of the external pressures our members are facing at the moment,” said Emma Gregson, environment manager at Dairy UK.

“We would continue to urge all farmers to consider conducting a carbon audit on their farm as soon as possible.

"Not only will this help with our journey as an industry towards net zero, but is so important in helping improve efficiencies within the business.

"At a time of rising prices and cost of production, this can be invaluable for helping to protect and improve the bottom line.”