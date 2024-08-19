Dairy co-op Arla launches new plant-based alternative to butter

Dairy co-operative Arla has launched a new plant-based alternative to butter as part of its 'long-term growth strategy'.

Lurpak Plant Based will launch on UK supermarkets' shelves on 21 August, with the co-op saying there was "room for both dairy and non-dairy".

According to Arla, the product launch aims to "meet changing consumer demands and new consumption habits".

Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, executive vice president of Arla Foods, said, however, that dairy "is and always will be at the heart of Arla."

"But in order to strengthen the position of our brands and attract new consumers, we have to innovate," he added.

"We believe there is room for both dairy and non-dairy in a healthy, sustainable diet and our new innovation in plant based allows us to offer our shoppers that choice within our brand portfolio.

"The launch of Lurpak Plant Based gives us the opportunity to bring the quality and taste of Lurpak to consumers.

"This ultimately ensures we continue driving growth across our portfolio and creating value that goes back to our farmer owners."