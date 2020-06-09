Dairy co-op donates £10,000 worth of cheese to vulnerable

South Caernarfon Creameries has donated 5,000 packets of cheese to help families in need during the Covid-19 pandemic

A dairy co-operative has donated over a tonne of its award-winning Welsh cheese worth £10,000 to foods banks and community schemes.

In total 5,000 packs of South Caernarfon Creameries' Dragon Mild Cheddar will be distributed to help families that need it the most during the Covid-19 crisis.

The company collects milk from 135 farmer members throughout North and Mid Wales and have continued to produce cheeses and butter throughout the pandemic.

Its structure is quite unique in that its wholly owned by Welsh farmer-co-operative and one of the key objectives is to ensure that it contributes to the local communities.







Managing director Alan Wyn-Jones said it was challenging times for everyone, but particularly for those who were struggling to put food on the table.

“I know a few people that are involved in the running of local food banks and of the demands being put upon them at this difficult time," he said.

"We felt that we could make a difference by providing 5,000 packs of our Dragon grated cheese which can be used as a key ingredient for many nutritious family meals.

"Food banks provide an invaluable service across all parts of the country and we thank all of the volunteers who continue to help those that need it the most.”

The cheese will also be included in community ‘meals on wheels’ services in Gwynedd and in free lunch boxes being delivered to vulnerable people through the ‘Cynllun Neges’ project run by Dylan's Restaurant and Menter Môn.