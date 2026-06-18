Dairy entrepreneurs network launched to support future farm leaders

A new dairy leadership network has been launched to reconnect nearly 500 former Entrepreneurs in Dairying participants and help develop the next generation of farm business leaders.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) has launched its Entrepreneurs Club, a dedicated network for those who have completed its long-running Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme.

RABDF said the club would give members access to continued training, study tours, farm walks, peer support and board-level development opportunities.

The association said the initiative was aimed at strengthening business skills, leadership and succession across the dairy sector.

The Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme has supported almost 500 aspiring dairy producers since its launch in 2012.

It has been delivered with the Andersons Centre, AHDB Dairy and the NFU.

RABDF said the new club builds on the success of the programme by helping participants continue learning and developing after the course ends.

RABDF Chief Executive Hayley Campbell-Gibbons said the club had been created in response to demand from previous participants.

“This new Club is an exclusive network open to all delegates of the Entrepreneurs in Dairying Programme over the last 14 years,” she said.

She said those who had completed the programme had made clear that the learning and networking opportunities offered through EiD should continue beyond the course itself.

“Those who have been through the programme keep telling us they want more; that the learning and networking EiD offers shouldn’t stop when the programme ends,” she said.

“With the launch of the Club, we’re meeting that need.”

Mrs Campbell-Gibbons said the club would support aspiring dairy producers and those looking to progress their careers in farming as they build, manage and grow their businesses.

She added that members would also have opportunities to gain board-level experience within the industry.

“It will also open up opportunities for members to gain board-level experience within the industry, should they wish, helping to further develop governance, leadership and strategic skills,” she said.

One former participant, Andrew Edwards, who completed the programme in 2025, said EiD had helped him secure a contract farming agreement.

“The networking was unbelievable and the programme opened so many doors for me,” he said.

“Since completing EiD, I've secured a contract farming agreement and continue to benefit from the contacts and opportunities it created.”

Mr Edwards said the new club would help members continue learning from each other.

“The Entrepreneurs Club will be a fantastic way to keep learning, sharing ideas and supporting like-minded people across the industry,” he said.

RABDF said the initiative forms part of its wider strategy to support progression in the dairy industry by creating new channels for sharing knowledge, learning from experience and developing future industry leaders.

RABDF Vice-Chair Tim Downes said the Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme had already played an important role in developing people across the sector.

“The Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme has supported almost 500 aspiring dairy producers since its launch in 2012, delivered in conjunction with The Andersons Centre, AHDB Dairy and the NFU,” he said.

Mr Downes said many dairy farmers, including himself, had put members of their teams through the programme.

He said the new club would help reconnect that network and allow the industry to follow the career development of those who had completed the course.

“It will be fantastic to reconnect this network of farmers to learn more about their journey and career development since they completed the programme,” he said.

Membership is open to all former Entrepreneurs in Dairying course participants at a special rate of £25, with members offered access to events, socials, further training, UK and international study tours, industry visits, farm walks and open days hosted by former EiD participants.

The club will also offer “Future Leaders” board experience to help members develop skills in governance, representation and leadership, alongside access to the RABDF e-newsletter and opportunities to contribute.

Applications for the 2026 Entrepreneurs in Dairying programme are also open.