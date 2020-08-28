Dairy export opportunities in Middle East to be explored

The Middle East has been described as a 'hugely important region' for British dairy

UK dairy exporters will have the chance to hear what opportunities exist in the increasingly important Middle East market.

As part of a ‘Middle East Week’, exporters will learn more about this growing market – including insights from a new Defra commissioned report.

The week-long initiative is part of a collaboration between AHDB, Defra and the Department for International Trade.

In the first webinar on 8 September, Caroline Dawson of agri-food consultancy Promar, will look at the opportunities for dairy exporters highlighted in the new ‘UAE Market for Selected UK Food and Drink Products’ report.







Attendees will find out how the UK is viewed as a food supplier in the UAE, as well as hear how significant tariff barriers are to UK products and what firms need to do to increase exports.

Senior Export Manager Lucy Randolph will also give an overview of the current market conditions and highlight the work of AHDB to promote UK dairy products in the UAE, while tackling the challenges of Covid-19.

She said the Middle East was a 'hugely important' region for dairy: "While we continue to ship our products despite the challenges created by Covid-19, there are still many opportunities to be had.

“We are delighted to be joined on both webinars by valuable contributors from key organisations, government and businesses in all these important markets.

"Both webinars will allow exporters to hear in detail how they can maximise the opportunities and help the UK take a greater share of the market," Ms Randolph said.

The webinar will also include a presentation from Lorna Berdunova, Agriculture, Food and Drink Counsellor for the Gulf Region for Defra and Trade and Investment Advisor Adil Khan from the Department for International Trade.

The second webinar takes place on 10 September and will focus on the opportunities for dairy exporters in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

Presentations will be provided by Yazan Shukair, Head of Market Entry Consultancy in Saudi Arabia, Senior Commercial Attache for the Department for International Trade in Qatar Fiona Chamberlain and Gula Al-Sharafi, the Senior Trade Adviser for Healthcare, Life Science and Food and Drink in Kuwait.

Both webinars start at 10am and places can be booked by registering online.