Dairy farm cuts vending machine milk prices to support public

Clinton Dairy has cut its vending machine milk prices to support vulnerable members of the community

A Devon dairy farming business has cut the price of its milk by a third to support the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clinton Dairy has cut its organic milk prices from £1.50 to £1 as people struggle to buy essentials because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The East Devon-based firm runs a milk vending machine, which has seen a significant rise in demand and sales.

Farms manager Sam Briant-Evans said: “We know there are many people who might be struggling to pick up the basics, including elderly residents, so we thought this would be a great way to support the community.







"This is fresh, organic milk that has been produced by cows grazing the local countryside and it’s readily available and easy to get to.

"We want to ensure as many people as possible can access it and benefit at this difficult time.”

The refrigerated machine was set up as an effort to reduce food miles, waste, and connect the farm with the local community.

It holds 50 litres of milk and customers can purchase a re-useable, recyclable glass bottle, or bring their own container.

The 24/7 machine is located at the Otterton Mill visitor centre, just over one mile away from the farm that produces the milk.