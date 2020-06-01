Dairy farm with tourism potential comes to market

The Lake District hill farm is located in a secluded location with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside (Photo: H&H Land & Estates)

An extensive and modern Cumbrian dairy farm extending to 200 acres has come onto the market with a price tag of nearly £2 million.

Whitbarrow Farm, near Penrith, offers the buyer a substantial dairy business and the possibility to diversify into tourism.

The property consists of a dairy complex and cubicles for 240 cows plus youngstock and dry cows with four DeLeval VMS milking robots.

Sitting on the gateway to the Lake District National Park, the farm also benefits from the varied tourism that the area offers.







The property will be sold with the benefit of planning consent for camping pods.

The farm is available as a whole or in four lots. Lot 1 consists of Whitbarrow Farm. The farmhouse offers 8 bedrooms benefiting from uPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating.

(Photo: H&H Land & Estates)

A successful bed and breakfast business was operated by the previous owners.

Lot 1 extends to 174.36 acres (70.56 ha) in total. Lot 2 consists of Melbeth, a three bedroom bungalow subject to an agricultural occupancy condition.

Lot 3 consists of 11.79 acres (4.77ha) of mowing/grazing land. Lot 4 consists of 12.50 acres.

Thomas Armstrong, H&H Land & Estates director, said the property is a productive modern dairy farm with an additional tourism income stream.

(Photo: H&H Land & Estates)

"Millions of people visit the Lake District each year and with the current impact of Covid-19, I would expect that the camping pods, when completed will be in high demand," he said.

"Ring- fenced farms of this quality in Cumbria continue to be sought after and as Whitbarrow, has such extensive facilities, is so easily accessible, and ready to move into, we would anticipate there being good levels of interest."

Whitbarrow Farm is on the market for £1,880,000.