Dairy farmer awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday Honours

Abi Reader has been honoured as a 'passionate advocate' for British farming

A well-known Welsh dairy farmer and educator has been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours for her contribution to farming.

Abi Reader, who farms in Wenvoe, Vale of Glamorgan, has been made an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

She is a partner in the family farm, along with her father and uncle.

The farm comprises of approximately 800 acres with the main enterprise being the dairy herd, which Abi manages.

Proud to be one of the many ???? UK farmers producing #safe #traceable #highwelfare #food

Hoping UK Government does not let any future trade deal with ???? undermine our world leading food production standards ????????????#BackBritishFarming#ProudToProduce #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/HXDOgAk4G6 — Abi Reader (@AbiReader) June 4, 2019

The 37-year-old has also previously been crowned Wales Woman Farmer of the Year at the Royal Welsh Show in Powys.

The award seeks to champion the contribution that women make to the agricultural industry and to raise the profile of women in farming.

That’s a wrap for Goldsland Farm #OFS19

Thank you @AbiReader for a fantastic event!!

Nearly 2000 people educated on how #milk makes it onto their cereal and into their brew.

Hope everyone hosting @OpenFarmSunday events have had a great day too. #teamwork #winning ???? pic.twitter.com/bPMNIbPIQj — Jo Lawrence (@jolawrence25) June 9, 2019

Abi was successfully elected as the Glamorgan NFU Cymru County Chairman in 2014 and has seized this opportunity to meet with influential industry members and lobby for change.

Off the farm, Abi is also extremely busy, hosting farm open days, charity events and more recently Cows On Tour, which is a roadshow that visits primary schools to tell the farming story.

Abi is particularly keen to educate the next generation of consumers and strives to show children that Welsh farming is an industry worth backing.