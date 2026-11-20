Milk processors are tightening feed sourcing standards, with farmers urged to check rations with suppliers

Dairy farmers could face changes to the soya and palm-based ingredients permitted under their milk contracts from January, prompting calls for producers to review feed rations before new sourcing requirements take effect.

Milk processors are preparing for tighter deforestation-free feed standards, with farmers being advised to check their buyers' requirements and discuss suitable alternatives with feed suppliers.

Mole Valley Feed Solutions has warned that some existing feed ingredients may no longer meet individual milk buyers' purchasing policies, potentially requiring changes to dairy rations.

Dr Chris Bartram, head of nutrition at Mole Valley Feed Solutions, said farmers should establish whether their current feed arrangements would remain compliant.

"The ability to include certain materials may change under buyers’ contracts, so farmers should review current diets and check with suppliers that a suitable choice of new feed inputs is available," he said.

The warning follows Dairy UK's announcement that feed supplied into the UK dairy supply chain should meet recognised deforestation-free sourcing requirements from 30 December 2026.

The expectations cover soya beans, soya meal, soya hulls, palm oil and palm kernel expeller, whether supplied as straight feeds, compounds or blends.

However, the changes do not amount to a blanket ban on soya or palm products in dairy rations.

Instead, feed containing these ingredients is expected to meet recognised sourcing and traceability standards, allowing farmers to continue using compliant materials where permitted by their milk buyers.

Dairy UK has identified modules one and two of the Agricultural Industries Confederation's Sustainable Commodities Scheme (ASCS), or equivalent standards, as acceptable routes for demonstrating compliance.

The industry's position comes ahead of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which begins applying to larger businesses from 30 December.

Although the legislation will not apply directly in Great Britain, it will take effect in Northern Ireland in phases, with smaller businesses generally having until June 2027.

The UK Government is also developing its own approach to tackling deforestation linked to imported commodities.

On 11 November, Defra launched a consultation on proposed due diligence requirements for businesses using forest-risk commodities, including soya and palm oil, in Great Britain.

The proposals would require affected businesses to assess supply chains and address risks associated with illegal deforestation, although the final requirements and implementation timetable remain subject to consultation.

Dairy UK chief executive Dr Judith Bryans has previously explained that processors are moving ahead of regulation by adopting recognised sourcing standards.

She said the industry would continue working with suppliers to support the transition towards traceable, deforestation-free feed supply chains.

Meanwhile, Mole Valley says it has been working with major milk processors to understand their individual requirements and ensure suitable feed options remain available.

The company has developed alternative products, including its Impact range, which excludes soya and palm ingredients, and its Evolution range, which uses responsibly sourced North American soya.

It also purchases sustainability credits covering soya and palm materials used in its compounds and blends, while developing traceability arrangements under the ASCS.

However, sustainability credits alone should not be assumed to satisfy every milk buyer's requirements or the specific due diligence obligations under EU legislation.

Mole Valley says its feed formulations are designed to maintain dairy cow performance, whether producers are paid primarily for milk volume, constituents or a combination of both.

The business is also exploring lower-carbon feeding strategies, including greater use of food industry by-products and alternative forage management practices.

With changes approaching, farmers are being encouraged to establish whether their existing feed ingredients meet their milk buyers' sourcing policies.

Producers should also check the availability, certification and potential cost of alternative feed materials before making changes to established rations.

Individual milk contracts may differ, meaning farmers should confirm the requirements applying to their businesses rather than assuming all processors will introduce identical rules.