Dairy farms invited to compete for 2026 Gold Cup title

Dairy farmers have until 11 September to enter the 2026 RABDF NMR Gold Cup, one of the UK dairy sector’s longest-running and most prestigious competitions.

Organised by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers and sponsored by National Milk Records, the award recognises strong dairy business performance across areas including efficiency, herd health, management and innovation.

The competition dates back to 1920 and is open to a wide range of systems, including block-calving, grazing and housed herds.

Eligible businesses can enter through their milk recording organisation, while nominations can also be made by consultants, discussion groups or companies supporting the farm.

Qualifying herds must have at least 100 cows or heifers meeting the competition’s lactation criteria, alongside the required standards for somatic cell count and genetic merit.

Entrants must provide official milk recording data covering milk production, somatic cell count and genetic merit.

Block-calving herds must also submit a Spring or Autumn calving index.

RABDF Chair Robert Craig said the competition gives farmers an opportunity to assess their performance against others and highlight what their businesses are achieving.

He said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for farmers to benchmark their businesses, showcase what they are achieving and learn from others across the industry.”

Mr Craig also encouraged eligible producers to take part.

“We would encourage any eligible dairy farmer to put themselves forward and be part of this year’s competition,” he said.

Once entries close, shortlisted businesses will be visited by the judging panel during the autumn.

Alongside the overall Gold Cup, awards will also recognise the highest-ranking Holstein, Jersey and other breed herds.

The Chris May Memorial Award will be presented to the herd with the highest Lifetime Daily Yield.

The overall winner will be announced at Dairy-Tech on 3 February 2027.

Entries for the 2026 RABDF NMR Gold Cup close on 11 September.