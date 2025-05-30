Dairy industry's top women in the spotlight for 2025 award

Nominations are now open for one of British farming’s most inspiring accolades—the 2025 Dairy Industry Woman of the Year Award, celebrating the trailblazing women shaping the future of UK dairy.

The award aims to spotlight the remarkable contributions of women from all corners of the industry, from grassroots farming to cutting-edge research.

Now in its ninth year, it is organised by Women in Dairy—an initiative of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), sponsored by HSBC.

The accolade forms a key part of Women in Dairy’s mission to unite women through regional discussion groups and national networking events, creating a supportive community within the sector.

Past recipients of the award include leading voices such as artisan cheesemaker Mary Quicke, livestock consultant Dr Jude Capper, dairy worker Lianne Farrow, and 2024 winner Anna Bowen, a dairy farmer and consultant.

Nominations are sought for individuals who embody Women in Dairy’s core values: connecting with peers and the public, inspiring future generations, and sharing expertise.

Di Wastenage, dairy farmer and patron of Women in Dairy, said: "This award is about celebrating their contributions and giving them the recognition they deserve.

“Nominees don’t need to be farmers—they could be vets, consultants, technicians, researchers, or work elsewhere in the dairy supply chain. What matters is their impact.”

Reflecting on her 2024 win, dairy farmer Anna Bowen said: “Winning the award provides an opportunity to show what the dairy industry can offer women who want to pursue a career in the sector.

“It’s also a chance to say thanks to everyone who has supported me so far—I am hugely grateful to my clients, colleagues, and friends in the industry who have inspired me and set great examples.”

Nominations close on 25 July 2025. Finalists will be chosen by a judging panel and invited to a short interview with the judges and a member of the Women in Dairy steering committee.

The winner will be announced at the Women in Dairy Conference on 17 September 2025, taking place at Chesford Grange, Kenilworth.