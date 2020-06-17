Dairy marketing push reaches over 60m people since launch

Milk Your Moments is a £1m dairy industry marketing campaign to drive consumption of milk and other dairy products

A campaign highlighting the role dairy plays in people's lives during the Covid-19 crisis has been seen by over 60 million people since its launch last month.

'Milk Your Moments' was seen by 29.5 million people in the national press and 33 million across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since its launch in mid-May, according to AHDB.

A further 2.6 million have received geo-targeted social media adverts when they are close to supermarkets and convenience stores.

The campaign showcases moments of connection involving dairy products during lockdown while raising money for the UK mental health charities Mind, SAMH and Inspire.







Paul Flanagan, AHDB dairy strategy director said: “We’re delighted with the initial results from the campaign and to play our part as an industry to support people’s mental health during the lockdown.

“In the coming weeks, consumers will also see PR activity, in-store promotion in supermarkets and for the first time in over 20 years, a national TV advert at the beginning of July.”

The 12-week, £1 million campaign is joint funded by AHDB, Dairy UK, Defra, the Scottish government, the Welsh government and the Northern Ireland executive.

As well as highlighting moments of connection, the campaign is focused on driving dairy occasions during the Covid-19 crisis.

It aims to provide support to dairy processors and farmers who have faced challenges with the closure of cafes and other foodservice outlets during lockdown.

Dr Judith Bryans, chief executive of Dairy UK said the campaign showed how 'keen' the industry was the back 'something positive' for consumers.

“We’re delighted to say that the first half of the campaign has already brought us some excellent results, and we’ll be building on these in the second half of the campaign with our TV ad and our media partnership.”

Dairy workers, farmers, brands and consumers have been showing their support for the campaign by sharing images of on social media using the #milkyourmoments.

Over the next few weeks, the campaign will encourage the public to share their favourite photo from 2019 and tagging friends to suggest a virtual ‘cuppa’.