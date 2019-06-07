Dairy parliamentary group calls for export support post-Brexit

The inquiry wanted to understand what support UK dairy needed post-Brexit

The findings of the latest inquiry on dairy exports has been released, with recommendations for supporting the long term future of the industry.

The inquiry wanted to understand what support the dairy sector needed to continue its trade in exports post-Brexit.

UK dairy exporters have built a strong and successful trading relationship with the EU in the last few decades.

Whilst they hope this relationship will be maintained post-Brexit, there is also the potential to look at expanding into new markets further afield, provided the right economic and trading conditions are in place.

Whilst there are opportunities, there are also a number of challenges the industry faces, the report says.

It adds that the success of the sector in growing its export potential will rely on the successful management of these threats and opportunities, which will require government support to address.

Five key challenges

The report details five key areas in which the sector faces challenges in the wake of Brexit; tariffs on trade, maintaining current standards, animal health certification, increasing our exporting potential and building relationships with new markets.

The Dairy All-Party Parliamentary Group launched the report on Thursday 6 June. Chaired by North Cornwall MP Scott Mann, it took evidence over the course of a year from the dairy industry and farmers.

Mr Mann said: “The report outlines the challenges the UK dairy industry faces exporting its products post-Brexit, but it is also clear that with the right support in place, our dairy exporters will be well placed to continue to export their much-loved to international consumers.

“The Dairy APPG hopes that these recommendations will help provide central Government and relevant Departments with guidance on supporting dairy exports and the sector long-term.”

Dairy is the UK’s largest agricultural sector. In the UK, 25,000 people are employed in the dairy processing sector and there are currently 50,000 employed on dairy farms.