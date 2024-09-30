Dairy processor Muller to increase November milk price

Dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 November 2024.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 42.25p per litre.

Advantage is a programme which farmers participate in to improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact.

Richard Collins, head of agriculture at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the market was 'looking stable'.

“We’re pleased to announce that, following an increase to our farm gate milk price in October of 1ppl, we are in a position to increase it again by a further 1ppl.

“We’re pleased to see stability in the market, yet we also recognise the ongoing pressures on our supplying farmers and will, as always, continue to monitor supply and demand.”