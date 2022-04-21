Dairy processors need to continue supporting farmers, says UFU

Northern Irish dairy processors must continue supporting farmers in the coming months against the backdrop of soaring production costs, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said.

The union has welcomed the recent increase in base milk prices but urges dairy processors to ensure farmers can continue producing milk while managing costs.

Recently appointed UFU dairy chair, Kenny Hawkes said it was 'extremely encouraging' for farmers to see milk price rises as skyrocketing input costs were severely impacting local milk production.

However, he stressed the need for dairy processors to maintain the momentum next month and to "keep sending the right signals to their producers by giving a fair return for their high-quality milk".

“Dairy farmers have been taking various measures to deal with on-farm input prices which have hit levels never seen before," Mr Hawkes added.

"They’ve been adapting feed input, fertiliser use and even culling cows to keep their head above water, all of which means we could miss peak production season."

He continued: “Retailers and processors have it within their power to prevent producers from cutting back on milk production as a result of rising input costs.

"We all need to be supporting one another in the supply chain to ensure we come out the other side in a sustainable position.”