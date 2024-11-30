Dairy processors unveil December milk price rises

Dairy co-operatives and processors have announced their December milk prices, with some increases confirmed.

The Arla price for conventional milk will go up by 0.89ppl from 1 December 2024, to 48.54p per litre.

The co-operative's price for organic milk will increase by 0.89ppl, to 58.53p per litre.

It said global milk supplies are stable and retail sales are growing, however this growth is softening compared with previous months.

The commodity and retail markets are stabilising, and overall, the outlook is considered stable, Arla said.

First Milk will also increase its milk price by 1.5ppl to 45.35ppl for its manufacturing standard litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice chairman of the co-op said: "With dairy market prices maintaining their strong positions and our business continuing to deliver healthy returns, we are pleased to be able to announce yet another increase to our milk price.

"This will come as welcome news to our members whose businesses continue to be impacted by increased costs."

Meanwhile, dairy processor Muller has confirmed a milk price hold for December, which means it will remain at 42.25ppl.

This includes its 1ppl Muller Advantage Premium, which is paid quarterly in arrears.