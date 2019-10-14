Dairy receives six-figure fund to meet increased demand

The award-winning Cornish dairy has purchased a new herd to meet growing demand

An award-winning dairy has secured a six-figure funding package to purchase its own herd of dairy cows, enabling it to meet increased demand for its cheese.

Lyhner Dairies, based in Truro, has used the funding to purchase a herd of 95 pedigree Ayrshire cow, which will be reared by a local young generation farmer.

The business experienced a huge increase in demand for its products after its Kern won Supreme Champion at the World Cheese Awards.

Owner Catherine Mead OBE, who has over 25 years' experience in the industry, said the HSBC funds will ensure cheese production continues.







By purchasing her own dairy herd, the business will be able to streamline its milk supply, meet the increase in demand and minimise the risk of spoilage.

Lynher Dairies, which formerly relied on several local suppliers, was advised by expert cheesemaker, Ivan Lercher, to purchase the herd from Gadles Farm.

The cows will be reared and milked by local young farmer Jonathan Hosken, while Catherine continues to run the dairy.

“Trevor and Jonathan have been vital parts in this venture and it’s wonderful to see Trevor’s herd handed down to a passionate, young, local farmer,” she said.

All three of Lynher Dairies’ award-winning cheeses – Yarg, Stithians and Kern – are sold in delis, farm shops and supermarkets throughout the UK.

The farm also exports its products to the USA and Australia through Neal’s Yard Dairy.