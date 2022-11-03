Dairy sector aims to double value of exports over next 10 years

The dairy sector has announced plans to double the value of exports over the next ten years, a pledge made at the NFU Dairy Exports Summit.

The NFU brought together key dairy industry producers, processors and exporters to discuss how the sector can build on the ambitious plan.

Last year, dairy exporters sold £1.4 billion of goods to 135 countries across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch MP opened the conference, before representatives from across the sector examined ways of how they can boost exports.

The NFU Dairy Exports Summit, held jointly with the Department for International Trade, follows the launch last year of the NFU’s Dairy Export Strategy.

That document set out actions and recommendations to enhance the industry’s export performance and sell more British dairy products overseas.

It also asked for future trade deals to not allow Britain's domestic standards of production to be undermined.

NFU Deputy President Tom Bradshaw said the export goal required commitment and resource from the government, in partnership with the industry.

“British dairy is a success story. It’s an ambitious and innovative sector, producing food such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter to some of the world’s highest environmental and animal welfare standards.

“With further government investment to boost ongoing market development work and to increase the number of agriculture attachés around the world, the industry can then take advantage of this work to boost our dairy exports."

Speaking after the conference, Kemi Badenoch said the British dairy sector's reputation was "one of high standards, environmental protections and quality goods".

"I am determined to ensure we remain world leaders in the dairy market. When more farmers trade and export, it means more jobs, higher wages and a stronger economy.”

The NFU Dairy Exports Summit was held on Wednesday 2 November at Harper Adams University.