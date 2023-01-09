Dairy sector looks forward to next month's Dairy-Tech event

Dairy farmers are being reminded that Dairy-Tech 2023 is only three weeks away, taking place on 1 February at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.

This year's Dairy-Tech has an impressive line-up of speakers, 300 exhibitors, and 85 new product launches, to name a few features.

Included is a brand-new Lameness Village, which will help farmers get to grips with managing lameness in their herd with expert support, advice and tools available.

This has been launched due to increasing focus on the issue as part of the government’s Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, which pins lameness as one of its main priorities.

There will also be resource to help farmers get to grips with the rollout of the Environment Land Management (ELM) scheme, including talks from Defra representatives, including Farming Minister Mark Spencer.

Usual favourites are also featured, including the Dairy Hub, which offers guidance and insight on key industry issues and the Innovation Hub, where new products, ideas, technology and concepts will be discussed.

Tickets bought before the show are priced at £17 per person compared to £20 at the door.

In addition, members of the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) receive two free complimentary tickets to the event.

Show organiser and RABDF managing director, Matthew Knight said the event was designed to offer practical advice to farmers amid a volatile marketplace.

“Whether it’s understanding how to make the most out of ELMs or finding ways to cut costs, review your business or better your milk price, Dairy-Tech 2023 has it all," he said.

“We are also fortunate to welcome two renowned global dairy speakers- Prof Frank Mitloehner from the Department of Animal Science at UC Davis, USA, who will kick off proceedings by discussing what a sustainable dairy system looks like.

"He is joined by fellow US speaker Dr Matt Utt, Senior Dairy Product Analyst at Zoetis, who will outline how to hit the basics regarding dairy profitability.”

Mr Knight added that agriculture was going through some significant transitions, making Dairy-Tech 2023 the ideal place to keep abreast with what was happening in the industry.

“It is also an opportune time for farmers to see some of the new technology available that could be eligible for grant support under the Farming Investment Fund," he said.

“Dairy-Tech prides itself on being the go-to place for everything relating to new technology, concepts and techniques and never has there been a time when embracing some of these new products has been as important.”

To find out more about the event, what’s on and how to buy tickets, visit Dairy-Tech's website.