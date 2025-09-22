Dairy sector told to defend its reputation amid social media scrutiny

Dairy farmers have been urged to take control of their industry’s image and “make their voices heard” in the face of growing scrutiny.

More than 120 delegates attended this year’s Women in Dairy Conference on 17 September, with organisers hailing it as one of the most inspiring yet.

The event, run by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), brought together farmers and industry leaders for a day of talks, networking and shared learning.

Among the keynote speakers was television commentator and equestrian figure Alice Plunkett, who delivered a strong call for dairy farmers to protect the sector’s public image and social licence.

Plunkett, a long-time advocate for the equestrian sector, drew comparisons between the pressures faced by horse sports and those now confronting farming.

“All of us are depressed and miserable at the vegan-led social media that seems to be leading the conversation in this country,” she told delegates.

“It’s the same with racing, the same with eventing, the same with country life. We have to understand that we have a voice—and that voice needs to be heard.”

She described how Dutch equestrian teams are now reluctant to compete abroad for fear of being misrepresented by activists, with clips taken out of context to suggest welfare failings.

“This welfare piece is being threaded throughout society—whether it’s farming, horses in competition, or animals in zoos. It’s something we all have to deal with,” she said.

Plunkett highlighted how London Zoo had rebuilt public trust after years of criticism by focusing on its wider role in conservation, biodiversity and endangered species.

“They do amazing work … but one mishandled animal at a completely different zoo can undo it all,” she noted. “And that’s the same for farming. You are, every single one of you, the front-facing face of British farming.”

She stressed that farmers’ everyday interactions, whether online, at shows or through hosting visitors, all play a part in shaping public perceptions. “Our industry shapes how the country looks, how it’s fed, how people are employed, how communities are formed. And each of you carries the responsibility to show that proudly.”

Plunkett also cautioned against what happens when rural sectors fail to tell their story effectively. “Hunting, whether you like it or not, has been a PR car crash,” she said.

“They didn’t present the bigger picture—the community, the landscape, the shared experience—and that’s why they lost their social licence.”

Next year, Plunkett and her husband, Olympic rider William Fox-Pitt, will take on the presidency of the Royal Bath & West Show. She said she viewed it as a chance to champion British farming, adding: “Many of us don’t want to engage with social media—but even if we don’t, someone on our farm will be.

"So, make sure what they see is the pride, care and community at the heart of our industry.”