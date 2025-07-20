Dairy sector wins as anti-farming ad pulled from cinemas

A hard-hitting anti-dairy cinema advert has been pulled after watchdogs ruled it misleading and offensive—prompting celebrations from farming leaders.

A ruling by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned the controversial cinema advert, which was produced by the vegan charity Viva!.

The 50-second ad, titled “Scary Dairy”, aired in cinemas earlier this year and featured a dark, emotive scene in which a man ominously removes a baby from its crying mother, telling her: “You can't keep your baby because we want your milk.”

The ASA upheld a series of complaints, concluding that the advert was likely to cause serious or widespread offence and unjustified distress to viewers.

As a result, it must not be shown again in its current form, the advertisement watchdog ruled.

The advert prompted a flood of complaints from the farming community and industry representatives, including formal submissions from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI).

Both organisations said the decision sets a vital precedent, reinforcing the importance of accuracy and accountability in advertising, particularly when it involves sensitive sectors such as agriculture and animal welfare.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said the Viva! cinema advert sparked a flood of complaints from members, who felt it unfairly vilified the dairy sector.

“The advert’s message was not only misleading and inaccurate, but also harmful to the dairy sector we represent," he said.

He emphasised the high animal welfare standards farmers uphold and the deep concern the ad caused. “It was extremely distressing for our members to witness this advert.

"They worried excessively about the false narrative it was portraying to members of the public and how it would be interpreted," he said.

"Therefore, we are pleased that the ASA has acted decisively, recognising the validity of the complaints.”

Echoing these concerns, Ian Stevenson, chief executive of the Dairy Council NI, said the campaign struck a nerve with farmers who felt it grossly misrepresented their work.

“Farmers were rightly annoyed and indeed angered by this campaign which conveniently overlooked the deep commitment that local farmers and their family members have to all the animals in their herds each and every day," he said.

He stressed that local dairy producers consistently uphold strong welfare standards: “The standards consistently achieved by farmers along with the care they show, ensures every calf born on a Northern Ireland dairy farm is highly valued and reared accordingly.

“This advert from Viva! did nothing to tell the real story of what really happens on dairy farms here. Therefore, we join UFU in welcoming the ASA’s ruling.”