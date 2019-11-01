Dairy sexed semen use doubles in five years, survey shows

The annual survey shows that dairy sexed semen use has doubled in the last five years

The use of dairy sexed semen has doubled in the last five years, according to AHDB's recent survey, with the last two years showing a marked increase.

Sexed semen now accounts for almost 1 in 3 inseminations, the annual survey, carried out in April each year, shows.

Data from the year ending April 2019 also shows that of all semen sold, the percentage of dairy reduced and the amount of beef increased.

The results point to growing confidence in sexed semen mirroring the improvement in performance over the last few years which have made it more appealing for dairy farmers to use.







The use of sexed semen on the best cows means that beef semen can be used for the rest of the herd allowing for a calf which will have more value for the beef market.

However, data from more recent months suggests that the use of beef semen has dropped away again and the use of sorted dairy semen has continued to increase.

AHDB says this could be in response to the current poor beef price, with returns for finished cattle low, as farmers may be reluctant to put their cows in calf to a beef animal anticipating poor returns.