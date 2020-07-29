Dairy Show gets the green light for October

The dairy sector business event with go ahead despite the cancellation of numerous shows scheduled for October

One of the UK's leading dairy sector events has been given the green light to go ahead in October despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dairy producers will be able to see new kit and hear from expert speakers with the news that the Dairy Show will go ahead on 7 October.

It follows the government’s recent announcement that business events can recommence from October.

Dairy Show organiser's the Royal Bath & West Society have contacted exhibitors to explain how it plans to meet health and safety guidance.







The society's head of shows, Alan Lyons said: “Sadly, cattle classes will not be going ahead as we couldn’t manage social distancing in the judging ring and cattle lines.

"But this has made available more internal space which will be filled with trade stands and open walkways.”

The society said hand sanitisers and face masks would be available and the seminar theatre would move to a more spacious area to allow for social distancing.

This year’s seminar theme will be ‘Breeding the cow of the future’, with speakers examining how producers can use pedigree genetics or cross breeding to produce the optimum cow for their system.

“We already have nearly 200 trade stands booked, and feedback from exhibitors has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mr Lyons said.

“It is such an important industry event, and people are really keen to get out and network, see what’s new, and discuss the latest hot topics with friends and professionals.”

A new element this year will be a drop-in mental health stand run in conjunction with the Young Farmers’ Clubs.

“Farming is tough at the best of times, and it’s even tougher now that people haven’t been able to get out and meet family and friends,” said Mr Lyons.