Dairy stalwart hailed for lifelong service with Royal accolade

A renowned dairy stalwart who is instrumental in driving positive change in the dairy industry has been awarded the prestigious Princess Royal Award.

Former NFU Vice President Gwyn Jones was presented with the award by Princess Anne, Princess Royal on Friday (24 February).

The award is presented each year to an individual who has an outstanding lifetime contribution to the dairy sector.

Mr Jones has a long-standing history with the dairy industry and was a dairy farmer for over 35 years.

At its peak, he managed 750 cows on a green-field site and was one of the first farms to install a 1.5 MW AD plant.

He continues to serve the dairy industry sitting on various boards and organisational groups.

Mr Jones is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Animal Health and Welfare Board (AHWBE), and he Chairs the new BVD eradication group for England.

He is also is Vice Chair of the Ruminant Health and Welfare Group and sits on the board of the Food Industry Initiative on Antimicrobials (FIIA).

He is also heavily involved in the AHDB Medicine Hub, something he has been a part of since its fruition when he was a member of the AHDB Board and Chaired the Dairy Sector Board.

Mr Jones farms in West Sussex alongside his daughter Gwenan, where they operate a mixed farming enterprise.

He has also been an active member of the NFU holding National Office for several years as the NFU National Dairy Board Chairman and Vice President.

He is also a Nuffield Scholar and Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Society of England.

Mr Jones said: “Receiving the award was unexpected and a great honour. It’s a prestigious award and it is nice to be recognised for the work I’ve done.

“I’ve always been passionate about the dairy industry and cattle, particularly the health and welfare side of things.

"I’m keen to show how good dairy farming is in this country and gathering data is integral to telling that story.

Di Wastenage, chairman of RABDF, added that Mr Jones’ work has had a 'massive impact' on the dairy industry.

“He works tirelessly representing the dairy industry on a range of bodies and is at the forefront regarding cattle health and welfare," she said.

“His work is invaluable in helping drive a healthier, more productive and profitable national herd," she added.