Dairy 'unfairly targeted' for apparent high sugar content

It is wrong to assume that the natural sugars found in dairy are the same as added sugars found in other products, a conference looking at obesity heard.

Milk and other dairy products can be 'unfairly targeted' for their apparent high sugar content, and many people 'mistakenly believe' that it should be limited to avoid weight gain.

This was the general consensus of the 2019 International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit, which saw several prominent speakers address the sugar question with the latest science.

During the conference, which took place in Istanbul on Tuesday (24 September), the dairy industry was urged to help consumers become more educated on the sources of sugar in their diet.







Milk, plain yogurt and other unsweetened dairy products contain the naturally occurring sugar lactose.

Nutritionists say that unlike added sugars, which contribute plenty of calories but no nutritional value, lactose in dairy is part of a nutrient-dense package.

It provides an abundant supply of protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, and vitamins B2 and B12.

Furthermore, studies have indicated a differential role for foods that are inherently nutritious such as milk and yogurt.

When children and adolescents consumed dairy products such as flavoured milk and yogurts, the quality of their diet improves, and in the case of studies looking at the impact on weight, no adverse effects were found.

The sessions concluded that there is no evidence to suggest that sugars naturally present in milk and dairy foods have adverse effects on health.

In fact, a growing body of research indicates that dairy may play a protective role against certain non-communicable diseases including type 2 diabetes.

Recently, nutritionists and scientists have increasingly begun to consider that the effects of milk and dairy foods on health extend beyond the benefits of the individual nutrients they contain.

In a process known as the Dairy Matrix, the different structures and textures of dairy products have an impact on how these nutrients are absorbed in the body.

This could have important positive impacts for health, according to Dr David Everett, Chair of the IDF Standing Committee on Dairy Science.

“Scientists investigating the health effects of the Dairy Matrix have already noted its positive impact on bone health and some non-communicable diseases.

“Going forward, greater understanding of dairy food structure and nutrient absorption could pave the way to developing innovative dairy products that improve the nutritional status.

“It’s imperative that when discussing dairy within diets, a ‘whole food’ rather than an ‘isolated nutrients’ approach is taken,” he said.