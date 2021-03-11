Dale Farm redesigns brand to show off farmers' role

Dairy co-op Dale Farm has redesigned its brand to better communicate its farmer co-operative credentials as part of its three-year growth strategy.

The Northern Irish co-op said it had revamped its consumer facing brand to 'reflect a more contemporary style' after 50 years of its previous branding.

The new design brings farming to the forefront visually, as well as incorporating the brand mission ‘Sharing Goodness Everyday’.

Its corporate identity has also been redesigned to align with the new look, using the strapline ‘Your Dairy Cooperative’ to place focus on the role of the 1,300 farmer suppliers.

Nick Whelan, group chief executive of Dale Farm, said the new look celebrated the central role of farmers in its products.

“We carried out extensive consumer research aligned with our ambitious business growth plans and our desire to compete at a high level in today’s marketplace.

“The results showed that it was time to refresh our identity. The brand has been known and loved for generations yet has not been reinvigorated for half a century."

Dale Farm's three year growth plan will see the dairy co-op grow its presence within existing and new markets.

It will also see the co-operative deepen its presence in a variety of dairy product categories.