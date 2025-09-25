Dame Angela Eagle vows to back food security on first farm tour

Dame Angela Eagle, the new farming minister, has pledged to put rural growth and food security at the forefront, as she kicked off her Defra role with a farm visit.

Dame Eagle toured the family-run Hugh Lowe Farms, owned by Kent soft fruit grower and NFU member Marion Regan, alongside the union's president Tom Bradshaw.

The minister, who was appointed to the cabinet in the recent reshuffle, was shown how robotics are being deployed in crop protection, while discussions ranged from skills and training to water storage and planning barriers.

Mr Bradshaw described the meeting as a positive first step. “It was great to host the minister on one of our member’s fruit farms today and show how important horticulture businesses are for the health of our nation and economy,” he said.

He also emphasised that “investment is sorely needed” to tackle barriers to growth, from labour shortages to the difficulties of gaining permission for critical infrastructure such as reservoirs.

The NFU pressed the government to confirm visa allocations for the Seasonal Workers Scheme beyond 2025, warning that growers need certainty now to plan for next year’s harvest.

Mr Bradshaw underlined its importance and urged Dame Eagle to represent that case to the Home Office, where she previously served as Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum.

Concerns were also raised about the winding down of the Fruit and Veg Aid scheme. With the programme due to end this year, the NFU fears some producer organisations could be forced to close without replacement support, leaving little time for businesses to adjust to Defra’s new approach.

NFU Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair Martin Emmett, who also visited the farm, said it offered “a great introduction for the minister into our soft fruit sector and the horticulture sector more widely”. He stressed the urgency of resolving visa uncertainty and providing clarity on future funding.

“I’d like to thank our incredible hosts at Hugh Lowe Farms, Marion, Amelia and Tom, for taking the time to show us around the farm,” he added.

Beyond immediate pressures, the delegation discussed skills development, the apprenticeship levy and the need for a more enabling planning system.

Reservoir projects remain particularly difficult to approve, despite their importance for capturing and treating water to reduce pressure on rivers and streams.

The NFU said it hoped the visit would lay the groundwork for Defra to back policies that strengthen both farm businesses and the wider food system.