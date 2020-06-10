Dash cam project to help reduce livestock collisions

A unique dash camera project is set to launch looking to help improve road safety and reduce the number of livestock killed on rural roads.

Bodmin Moor, in Cornwall will become the first area of the country to run the Dash Camera Road Safety Project.

During 2019 over 70 sheep, cows and ponies were killed or injured in the area. This year a further 30 animals have been killed or injured.

Looking to change this, the community-led project will involve almost 100 local farmers and landowners .







Those participating will be provided with dash cameras and encouraged to record and submit incidents which put either animals or other road users in danger.

These incidents could range from traffic offences and collisions involving livestock as well as anti-social behaviour, and will be uploaded and acted upon via Devon and Cornwall Police’s Operation Snap initiative.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “On a daily basis, communities across Cornwall are being affected by people driving dangerously so it’s absolutely right that I should try to help those communities do something about it.”

PC Chris Collins, who initiated the project, added: “We are seeing significant numbers of animals killed or injured by road users on Bodmin Moor each year.

"This project will not only support our local farmers and landowners, but also help to make the roads a safer place for livestock and all moorland road users.”