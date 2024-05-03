Date set for this year's Farm to Fork Summit at Number 10

Farm leaders have welcomed news that the government will host a Farm to Fork Summit later this month, following the success of last year's event.

Downing Street has confirmed that the date for the second ever Farm to Fork summit will be Tuesday 14 May.

The event will likely see new action on protecting farmers and boosting British food production following an extremely wet few months

Welcoming the move, the Tenant Farmers' Association (TFA), which is attending, said it had been 'such a difficult year' for many farmers.

TFA National Chair, Robert Martin, said: “It is an honour to have been invited to represent the tenanted sector of agriculture.

"This follows the exceptionally wet winter and spring, volatility on international markets and the challenges of pressures within supply chains.

"There is much that the government can do for the farming industry as a whole and for tenant farmers.

"Specifically, to ensure that the resilience of our agricultural sector meets the dual goals of food and environmental security for our country.”

Last year, the government used the first ever Farm to Fork Summit to announce a pledge to back farmers' interests in future trade deals, as well as boost UK fruit and vegetable production.