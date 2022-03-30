Dates set for all of this year's NSA ram sales

Dates have been set for all of this year's National Sheep Association (NSA) ram sales, including a new event for 2022.

As the UK sheep sector hits peak lambing time, thoughts are already turning to the next breeding season.

Plans are underway for this year’s six multi-breed ram sales offering quality stock in multiple locations across England and Wales.

Dates have been set for all 2022 NSA ram sales, including, new for this year, a sale organised by NSA South East Region that will take place in September.

The sales are recognised throughout the industry, offering rams that have all been individually inspected for health and quality by inspectors and vets before entering the sale ring.

More than 7,000 sheep are expected to be sold through the sales this year, the NSA anticipates.

The body's chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “NSA is proud to have built a good reputation for offering reliable breeding stock through its network of NSA ram sales.

"The purchasing of stock ahead of the breeding season each year is an incredibly important task.

"It is therefore essential that NSA continues to organise sales to assist with this, providing choice, value and quality for the UK’s sheep farmers.”

When and where at this year's sales?

Ram sales will take place in 2022 at:

• NSA Wales & Border Early Ram Sale, Monday 1 August, Builth Wells

• NSA South West Ram Sale, Wednesday 17 August, Exeter Livestock Centre

• NSA Eastern Region Rugby Ram Sale, Friday 26 August, Rugby Farmers Mart

• Thame Farmers Market breeding ewe sale incorporating the inaugural NSA South East Ram Sale, Friday 2 September, Thame Farmers Market

• Melton Midlands Sheep Fair incorporating the NSA Eastern Region Ram Sale, Friday 16 September

• NSA Wales & Border Main Ram Sale, Monday 19 September, Builth Wells