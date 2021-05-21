Dazzling pink silage trailer raises thousands for charity

A family-run agricultural business in Carmarthenshire has raised over £7,000 for a cancer charity with their distinctive pink silage trailer.

St Clears-based Davies Bros Danrheol, run by brothers Lyn and Huw Davies, have set up an JustGiving page to raise funds for Cancer Research Wales.

The dazzling pink trailer comes after Huw's wife, Jan, was hit with the news last year that her cancer had returned.

"We have decided this year in buying a pink silage trailer all for a good cause," the family said on the online fund-raising page.

"Huw’s wife, Jane, unfortunately had the news last year that her cancer had returned, her strength through treatment and her determination through life has amazed not only our family but also the people in our community.

"Our family has been struck by cancer more than once and the heartbreak and sadness that it brings makes us determined to help those who are affected by the horrible disease."

The Davies' said they had chosen to raise money for Cancer Research Wales as it helped people suffering with every different type of cancers.

"Everyone has been affected by cancer in many different ways, be it yourself, a member of family or friend," the family said.

"By raising money for this fantastic charity it helps families receive better treatment, early diagnosis and they give families affected by cancer, hope."

The JustGiving page has already attracted over £7,100 as of Friday (21 May), and donations are still being accepted.