Deadline extended for NI manure export submissions following storm

Northern Ireland Environment Agency has announced an extension for farmers unable to submit their non-derogated manure export records due to Storm Eowyn.

Farmers in the province will now be able to send in manure export submissions to the NIEA until 14 February, but by email only.

It follows successful lobbying by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), which said the extension would provide much-needed flexibility for farm businesses.

The move follows the recent Storm Eowyn, which caused power outages and internet access difficulties for rural areas Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan said: “This is a significant win for our members who were understandably concerned about meeting the strict online deadline in the wake of recent storm-related disruptions.

"We commend the Minister and NIEA for recognising the difficulties farmers faced and agreeing to our call for a practical solution.

"This extension will ensure that those impacted by unforeseen technical issues can still comply with regulatory requirements.”

NIEA confirmed that while the online submission system closed on 31 January 2025, submissions will now be accepted via email until 11:59pm on 14 February.

Farmers and agents should email their submissions to agricultural.regulation@daera-ni.gov.uk by the new deadline.

Mr McLenaghan concluded: “The UFU remains committed to standing up for our members and ensuring they are supported in meeting compliance requirements.

“We encourage anyone facing challenges to contact us if they need further assistance.”