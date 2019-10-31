Deadline extended for temporary grain storage

Red Tractor has extended the deadline for temporary storage for certain types of grain

Farmers will be able to store grain destined for animal feed, export and non-food users until Friday 15 November following a decision made by the Red Tractor.

The new deadline supersedes the standard deadline of 31 October.

It is a consequence of delays caused by Brexit and its knock-on effect on HGV availability.

Both situations have made the management of grain logistics extremely difficult, according to AHDB.







For any grain destined for human food use the deadline remains 31 October.

Any storage required after 31 October for human food use and 15 November for other types of grain will then be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Applications for further derogations will require approval from the Combinable Crops and Sugar Beet Members Certification Body.

Farmers using temporary storage for grain have been urged to adhere to protocols set out in the AHDB Grain Storage Guide – especially on grain moisture and temperature.