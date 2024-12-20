Deadline looming for Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme

Farmers and crofters are being reminded to apply to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBSS) before the deadline of 31 December 2024.

The scheme, totalling £40m, is available for calves provided they are at least 75% beef bred, born on a Scottish holding and kept there for 30 days.

NFU Scotland, which is reminding farmers to apply, said the importance of the scheme to Scotland’s iconic red meat sector 'cannot be underestimated'.

The SSBSS rate per animal will be determined by the total number of eligible animals claimed.

The scheme budget of £40m is split with £34m for calves born on the mainland and £6m for calves born on the islands.

Last year, payment rates were £105.10 for mainland calves and £151.24 for island calves.

NFU Scotland’s livestock policy manager, Lisa Hislop urged farmers and crofters to apply before the upcoming deadline of 31 December.

“The scheme ensures producers around the country are encouraged to keep producing beef calves to underpin the production of high-quality Scotch Beef."

After successful industry lobbying, the Scottish government confirmed that the scheme will be a feature of future support arrangements until at least 2028.

And this is the final year of the current scheme whereby any farmer or crofter producing beef calves can claim for any calf born between 1 January 2024 and 2 December 2024.

This is provided the calves are at least 75% beef genetics and have been kept on the holding of birth for at least 30 days.

“From 2025, a 410-day calving interval condition will be introduced to the eligibility criteria," Ms Hislop explained.

"Farmers will not be required to calculate calving intervals for claims as this will be automatically calculated using birth registration details on ScotEID for the claimed calf and the cow’s previous calf. Heifers will be exempt for calving interval conditions.

"We continue to engage with officials on the future of SSBSS beyond 2025 and 2026," she concluded.