Deadline looms for £5000 sustainable agriculture bursary

Agriculture students that are passionate about nature friendly farming have until 31 August to apply for a bursary worth £5,000 to support their studies.

The Sustainable Agriculture Bursary, launched in 2019, aims to help farmers boost nature and the future of the UK's food system.

Now in its second year, the bursary, by Jordans Cereals and the Prince’s Countryside Fund, has been launched for agriculture undergraduates.

It is available exclusively to those students attending the Royal Agricultural University and the University of Reading, starting in September 2020.







The Sustainable Agriculture Bursary offers six successful applicants £5,000 of funding support.

They will each receive a £3000 cash award in their first year - provided by the two organisations - and a further £1000, provided by their university, in both second and third years of study.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the Prince’s Countryside Fund, said the charity has been committed to supporting young people in British farming for over a decade.

"We look forward to seeing how six forward thinking agriculture studentswill help to create a more sustainable future for our British countryside.”

Jordans Cereals work with 34 arable farms across the UK, pioneering a new model for sustainable farming through their farm partnership, ensuring that at least 10% of farmers’ land is enhanced for biodiversity.

Mia Hartwell, sustainability manager at the firm said: "By helping to support passionate, sustainable farmers of the future, we support a world rich in nature that is healthier for us all."

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the entry date for applications has been extended to 31 August 2020.