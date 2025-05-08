Deadline looms for NFU Mutual postgraduate agricultural bursary

Prospective postgraduate students in agriculture are being reminded that the deadline to apply for NFU Mutual’s prestigious 2025 Centenary Award is fast approaching.

Now in its 15th year, the award—launched by the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust—provides selected master's and PhD students with bursaries covering up to 75% of their course fees.

The scheme, which closes for applications on 30 June 2025, supports individuals undertaking postgraduate studies in agriculture at UK universities.

Created to commemorate NFU Mutual’s centenary in 2010, the award aims to establish a lasting legacy for the future of British farming.

Since its inception, 56 students have benefited from the bursary, helping to advance research, innovation, and leadership in the agricultural sector.

The 2025 programme is open to those with a 2:1 or above in an agriculture-related degree who have secured a place on a relevant postgraduate course starting in 2025/26.

Applicants must also demonstrate that their studies align with at least one of the award’s four priority areas.

These include the application of science and innovative technologies to enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability for UK farming businesses.

Another focus is building resilience and safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of those living and working in the UK agricultural industry.

Tackling the risks of climate change while maintaining food security to improve the sustainability of UK agriculture is also a key consideration.

Finally, identifying opportunities for supporting nature and biodiversity in the development of farming and land management practices in the UK is included as a priority.

Jim McLaren MBE, chairman of NFU Mutual said: “Our award aims to champion research and innovation for UK agriculture, whilst supporting individuals who have a drive to make a difference to the industry in their future careers.”

A panel of judges will assess applicants based on academic merit, commitment to UK agriculture and their potential to lead in the sector.

Four students were awarded bursaries in 2024, including Esther Rowntree (University of Cambridge), Jemima Brown (Harper Adams University), Alexander Cumming (University of Cambridge), and Eleanor Cameron (University of Warwick).