Deadline looms for responses to Energy Bill Relief Scheme review

The government is conducting a review of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme which was launched to provide support for businesses facing surging energy bills.

Through the scheme, announced in September, the government will provide a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all UK firms this winter, including farming businesses.

It was designed to cushion businesses from volatile energy markets for six months from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

It means bills will be cut by around half their expected level this winter, with support applying to fixed contracts agreed on or after 1 April 2022, as well as to deemed, variable and flexible tariffs and contracts

The government is now reviewing the scheme in order that it can be better targeted, and has launched an online questionnaire.

Launched on the 24 October, the survey has a quick turnaround with a closing date for responses of 30 October.

It includes questions on a range of topics, including information about organisations, energy costs and usage, other costs and expectations for the months ahead.

Responses to this questionnaire will help inform and shape the review of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

The questionnaire will close at 11:55pm on Sunday 30 October 2022.