Deadline looms for Severn Trent's £30k water grants for farmers

A final call for farmers in the Midlands to apply for grants for on-farm improvements that will help reduce water quality issues has been made.

Severn Trent is issuing a final application call for its latest round of STEPS funding, open to farmers in priority catchments, which closes on 31 January.

Farmers can apply for match funding to invest in solutions that will reduce water pollution and protect the environment, while supporting productivity.

For eligible recipients, funding has doubled from £5,000 up to £10,000 across the board.

But in catchments where pesticide reduction is a priority, farmers can apply for up to £30,000 for washdown and disposal areas, and there is also up to 75% funding for watercourse fencing in nitrate catchments,

Dr Alex Cooke, principal catchment scientist at Severn Trent, is urging farmers to pursue funded options that prevent pesticides, nitrates or cryptosporidium reaching watercourses.

She explains that the match funding is available to all types of farms, for a wide range of infrastructure and land management improvements.

“For example, we’ve seen the grants being put towards cover crops, pesticide biofilters, arable margins and equipment for rainwater harvesting,” she says.

“We hope that this added flexibility will encourage more famers to work in close collaboration with us and apply for grants before the cut-off date of 31 January.”

How do I apply for the funding?

• Check you’re in a priority catchment on Severn Trent's website, and then apply online

• To increase chances of a successful application, seek advice from a local Severn Trent agricultural adviser on what options would best suit you

• Make sure your application is in by 31 January 2023, bearing in mind that you will have 12 months to complete the work after you have been accepted