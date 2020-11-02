Deadline looms to apply for popular Small Grants Scheme

Farmers have been reminded to apply to the third and final round of the Small Grants Scheme as the deadline closes on Wednesday 4 November.

As part of the popular Countryside Productivity scheme, farmers in England can apply for grants of between £3,000 and £12,000.

The money can be used towards the cost of buying equipment and technology to improve productivity on their farms.

Those who were successful under the previous two rounds of the scheme are able to apply again for items not already funded.

However, this is subject to them not exceeding the total £12,000 limit over all of their successful applications and having sufficient ‘headroom’ remaining to meet the £3,000 minimum for this third round.

To date, £35m has been allocated to farmers in the scheme’s first two funding rounds, with the final round bringing the total funding made available to £60m.

New items added to the grant list this time include equipment that helps minimise soil compaction, monitor ammonia levels and increase precision when applying slurry.

Roger Parry & Partners’ has issued a reminder to farmers to apply for the scheme online by midday on 4 November.

Richard Corbett, partner with the firm, said the funding had proved to be extremely popular over the past two application rounds.

"Having access to game-changing innovative technology can make a difference to the farming business and help boost productivity.

"Roger Parry & Partners have had great success in submitting applications on behalf of our clients, with applications last year amounting to over £190,000 of income for farmers and over £90,000 worth of capital items."