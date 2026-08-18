Deadline nears for £40m Northern Ireland farm funding scheme

Northern Ireland farmers have until 3 September to secure grants of up to £25,000 for new equipment and technology under the £40 million Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme.

The first-round window closes at 11.59pm, with funding available at 40% towards eligible investments costing between £3,000 and £62,500.

That means a qualifying investment of £62,500 could attract the maximum £25,000 grant.

Support is available to livestock, arable and horticultural businesses with a Category 1 Farm Business ID.

Applicants must also have access to a Government Gateway or NI Direct account and should make sure their contact details held by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) are up to date.

The scheme uses a pre-selected list of eligible equipment and technology, with grants calculated using reference prices.

Farmers therefore do not need to provide supplier quotes as part of the application process.

DAERA said the scheme is designed to help farm businesses improve productivity, efficiency and environmental performance.

It forms part of the wider Sustainable Agriculture Programme and is intended to support investment across all farming sectors.

The current six-week application period is the first round of the scheme.

Further rounds are expected to be rolled out over the next three to four years.

Farmers who are considering applying, or who have started an application but not yet submitted it, are being urged to complete the process before the 11.59pm deadline on Thursday 3 September.

Before submitting, applicants should check that their Farm Business ID, online account access and contact details are all in order.