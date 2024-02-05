Deadline nears for rural start-up businesses to win £5,000

Countryside businesses only have a few days left to apply for £5,000 of financial support through the Royal Countryside Fund's rural start-up initiative.

Now in its fourth year, a total of £5,000 is on offer, to be awarded to one winning business, or shared between a number of rural start-ups.

Applicants have just one week left to apply – with the deadline for entries being Monday 12 February.

Previous winners of the Rural Start-Up Fund have included a plant growing business, a farm shop and outdoor paddle adventures.

In addition to the £5,000 funding, successful applicants receive mentoring support from a relevant expert in the Forest Holidays team.

The Royal Countryside Fund was founded in 2010 by King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, with the aim of supporting small family farms.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the charity, urged countryside-based start-ups to apply for this year's round.

He said: “[This is] an exciting opportunity for rural businesses to receive financial support as they embark on a new business venture.

"The fund stands as a testament to our joint commitment to nurture innovation and livelihoods in the heart of the countryside.”

Applicants must be able to demonstrate how their business will, in some manner, support rural areas, promote conservation, or support rural sustainability.

