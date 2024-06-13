Deadline to apply for postgraduate agri course bursary soon closes

Postgraduate agriculture students have just two weeks left to apply for bursaries which pay up to 75 percent of course fees.

The Centenary Award, provided by NFU Mutual, is being offered to students who are undertaking a UK postgraduate course in agriculture (Masters or PhD).

To date, 52 agricultural students have received bursaries to help further their studies.

It is open to individuals who have gained, or are expected to gain, a 2:1 or above in agriculture or a related degree.

They must have been accepted or provisionally accepted on a Masters or PhD course in agriculture in the UK, in autumn 2024.

Three agricultural students were selected to receive the bursary from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for the 2023/2024 academic year.

One of them is Megan Phillips, from Herefordshire, who is studying MSc Sustainable and Efficient Food Production at Aberystwyth University.

Megan is a graduate trainee at Dunbia, and is undertaking her Master’s course to support her career aspirations.

She said: “I’ve always been interested in animal genetics and red meat production to help farmers across the UK.

"The teaching of this Master’s degree is allowing me to see the financial and physical positives of experimental ideas which bring both farmers’ opinions and business knowledge into the equation.”

The closing date is midnight 30 June 2024. Those interested should complete the application form on NFU Mutual's website.