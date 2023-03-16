Death threats sent to two opponents of Clarkson's farm expansion plans

Death threats have been sent to two people who rejected a proposed development at Jeremy Clarkson's Oxfordshire farm, the local council has said.

West Oxfordshire District Council confirmed that death threats were sent to one councillor and another to a member of the public.

The local authority added that at least one death threat had been reported to Thames Valley Police.

Jeremy Clarkson's planning dispute with the council was shown in the latest season of Clarkson's Farm.

West Oxfordshire District Council refused to give the green light to the former Top Gear presenter's planning permission for a farm shop car park extension in May 2022.

The planning inspector has been undertaking a hearing into Clarkson's appeal on the issue, where heightened security measures were put in place due to the threats.

A council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councillors and local people since the airing of season two of Clarkson's Farm.

"This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents."

He added: "We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour.

"It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to."