Defra announces £46m boost for cutting-edge agri technologies

Defra has announced a major £46m investment in cutting-edge agricultural technologies, which it says will increase food production and boost farm profitability.

The funding will support a wide range of projects, from robots designed for delicate fruit picking, to advanced animal health monitoring systems for sheep and cattle.

The investment is spread across three specialist funds and will support projects at every stage of research and development – from early ideas through to on-farm trials.

Defra says that a strong focus will be placed on reducing emissions from farming and exploring the benefits of the new Precision Breeding Act.

Announcing the investment, Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “This government is serious about delivering its Plan for Change, that is why I’m delighted to see money getting out the door to British farmers.

"This £45m will support them with technology to boost food production, profits and the rural economy.”

From 28 April, applications will open for the new Accelerating Development of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) competition, which will commit up to £20.6m of funding in 25-26.

This grant will support farmers looking to test new technologies on their own farms and bridge the gap between innovation and real-world application.

Farmers can access tailored advice and apply for a £2,500 support grant at the ADOPT Support Hub to help them through the application and trial process.

Meanwhile, starting from 5 May, two new competitions will open under the Farming Innovation Programme (FIP).

The first competition will provide £12.5m to support collaborative research aimed at reducing on-farm emissions, helping farms become more sustainable.

The second competition will also offer £12.5m in funding, focused on research and development using precision-bred crops.

The goal is to improve crop yields, reduce the need for chemical inputs, and enhance resistance to disease—building on the opportunities created by the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act 2023.